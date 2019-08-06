Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.38 N/A -1.25 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cerecor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 216.27% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 123.83%. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.