Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.03 N/A -1.25 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 65.81 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Spark Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cerecor Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 224.07%. Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $115, with potential upside of 18.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.