Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.29 N/A -1.25 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 214.37% at a $10.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,040.35% and its consensus price target is $26. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.