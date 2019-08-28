Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.03 N/A -1.25 0.00 Repligen Corporation 72 19.66 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.96 shows that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Repligen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerecor Inc. has a 238.71% upside potential and an average price target of $10.5. Competitively the average price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, which is potential 19.19% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 90.6% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Repligen Corporation

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Cerecor Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.