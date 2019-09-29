Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

We are contrasting Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 372,668,971.84% -218.9% -65.9% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 281,720,430.11% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cerecor Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 221.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.