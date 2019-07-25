Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.49 N/A -1.19 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.96 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta means Cerecor Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Omeros Corporation has a 3.55 beta and it is 255.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Omeros Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Omeros Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.90% and an $10.5 average price target. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 80.09% and its average price target is $27.5. The data provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 51.2% respectively. 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.