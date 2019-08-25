Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -1.25 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cerecor Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerecor Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 227.10%. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 92.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 0% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.