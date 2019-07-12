Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.04 N/A -1.19 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1289.35 N/A -3.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 111.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.