Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cerecor Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 224.07% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 116.12% and its consensus target price is $18.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.