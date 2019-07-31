Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.95 N/A -1.19 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 74.95 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 160.55% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 14.7%. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.