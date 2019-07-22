Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 10.22 N/A -1.19 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 1283.82 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 128.26% and an $10.5 average target price. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 1.96% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.