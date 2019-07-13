Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.04 N/A -1.19 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.72 N/A 0.60 18.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerecor Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta means Cerecor Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cerecor Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Cerecor Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 111.27% upside potential. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 22.41% and its average target price is $13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 79.9% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.