Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.77 N/A -1.25 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.25 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cerecor Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, and a 227.10% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 359.18% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Cerecor Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.