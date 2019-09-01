Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -1.25 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.04 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerecor Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChromaDex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 224.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 18.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.