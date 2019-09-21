Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -1.25 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 211.57% for Cerecor Inc. with average price target of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 54.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.