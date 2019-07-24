Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 57.33 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta which is 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 135.96%. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.86, with potential upside of 2.79%. The data provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 60.7%. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.