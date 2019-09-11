Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.12 N/A -1.25 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.00 N/A -4.59 0.00

Demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 207.92%. Competitively the average price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 33.08% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.