Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.30 N/A -1.25 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 226.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.