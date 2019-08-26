Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -1.25 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerecor Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Atreca Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 227.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.