Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.81 N/A -1.19 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.86 N/A -8.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerecor Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Aravive Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Aravive Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 97.37% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of Cerecor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.