Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.13 N/A -1.25 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 227.10% and an $10.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 132.56% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.