Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.44 N/A -1.19 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.88 N/A 1.40 91.79

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.17 shows that Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 147.06%. On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 37.96% and its consensus price target is $162.83. Based on the data given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.