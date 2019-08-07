Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.22 N/A -1.25 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 223.08% at a $10.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 126.89% and its consensus target price is $20.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.