Reviewing Cerecor Inc. (CERC)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.99 N/A -1.25 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 226.09% for Cerecor Inc. with average target price of $10.5. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 436.88% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.