Reviewing Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s results

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.61 N/A 0.27 11.39 Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -8.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Vislink Technologies Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vislink Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies Inc. has 14.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has stronger performance than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.