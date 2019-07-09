Reviewing Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 4 0.64 N/A 0.27 11.20 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. Its rival Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 89.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 9.2%. Insiders held roughly 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -20.9% weaker performance while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 3.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.