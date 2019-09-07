Reviewing Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s results

This is a contrast between Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.61 N/A 0.27 11.39 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.74 N/A 0.06 170.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ceragon Networks Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. Its rival DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ceragon Networks Ltd. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 13.1% respectively. 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has stronger performance than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.