Reviewing Century Communities Inc. (CCS)’s and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s results

As Residential Construction companies, Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities Inc. 26 0.36 N/A 3.16 8.74 Meritage Homes Corporation 50 0.70 N/A 5.12 12.26

Table 1 highlights Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meritage Homes Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Century Communities Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Century Communities Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Century Communities Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, Meritage Homes Corporation’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Meritage Homes Corporation’s potential downside is -40.76% and its consensus price target is $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 99.2% respectively. 3.8% are Century Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Meritage Homes Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73% Meritage Homes Corporation 15.48% 20.72% 21.65% 53.46% 47.96% 71.05%

For the past year Century Communities Inc. was less bullish than Meritage Homes Corporation.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats Century Communities Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.