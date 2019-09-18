Reviewing Century Communities Inc. (CCS)’s and Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s results

As Residential Construction businesses, Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities Inc. 26 0.39 N/A 3.16 8.74 Legacy Housing Corporation 13 2.66 N/A 0.92 13.67

Demonstrates Century Communities Inc. and Legacy Housing Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Legacy Housing Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Century Communities Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Century Communities Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Century Communities Inc. and Legacy Housing Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Legacy Housing Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Century Communities Inc. is $32.5, with potential upside of 8.55%. Legacy Housing Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 22.74% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Legacy Housing Corporation is looking more favorable than Century Communities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Century Communities Inc. and Legacy Housing Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 17.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Century Communities Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Legacy Housing Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73% Legacy Housing Corporation -0.16% 0.48% 4.74% -6.46% 0% 5.53%

For the past year Century Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Housing Corporation.