Reviewing Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY)’s and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s results

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos Inc. 8 1.43 27.04M 0.12 83.64 Wynn Resorts Limited 110 1.43 91.00M 4.54 28.65

Table 1 highlights Century Casinos Inc. and Wynn Resorts Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wynn Resorts Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Century Casinos Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Wynn Resorts Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos Inc. 330,966,952.26% 2% 1.2% Wynn Resorts Limited 82,607,116.92% 46.2% 7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Century Casinos Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Wynn Resorts Limited’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Century Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Wynn Resorts Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Casinos Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Century Casinos Inc. and Wynn Resorts Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wynn Resorts Limited 0 2 6 2.75

Wynn Resorts Limited on the other hand boasts of a $139.56 consensus price target and a 28.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Century Casinos Inc. and Wynn Resorts Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 78.5%. 8.89% are Century Casinos Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Wynn Resorts Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56% Wynn Resorts Limited -7.67% -0.9% -11% 7.96% -19.62% 31.5%

For the past year Century Casinos Inc. has stronger performance than Wynn Resorts Limited

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited beats on 9 of the 13 factors Century Casinos Inc.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.