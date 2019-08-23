Reviewing Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s results

Both Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 83 4.17 N/A 5.10 16.42 Two River Bancorp 15 3.96 N/A 1.55 9.16

Table 1 demonstrates Century Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Two River Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Century Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Two River Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Century Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Century Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Two River Bancorp has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares and 25% of Two River Bancorp shares. Insiders held roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Two River Bancorp has 10.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has 23.65% stronger performance while Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Century Bancorp Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.