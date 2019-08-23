Reviewing Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s results

Both Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|83
|4.17
|N/A
|5.10
|16.42
|Two River Bancorp
|15
|3.96
|N/A
|1.55
|9.16
Table 1 demonstrates Century Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Two River Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Century Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Two River Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Century Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.3%
|0.7%
|Two River Bancorp
|0.00%
|9.7%
|1%
Risk and Volatility
Century Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Two River Bancorp has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares and 25% of Two River Bancorp shares. Insiders held roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Two River Bancorp has 10.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|1.32%
|-6.19%
|-8.1%
|8.65%
|9.98%
|23.65%
|Two River Bancorp
|1.21%
|-1.86%
|-5.77%
|-10.63%
|-23.21%
|-6.88%
For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has 23.65% stronger performance while Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Century Bancorp Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.