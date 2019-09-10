Reviewing Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s results

Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.22 N/A 5.10 16.42 Independent Bank Corp. 76 5.60 N/A 4.41 17.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Century Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. Independent Bank Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Century Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Century Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Century Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Corp. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Independent Bank Corp.’s consensus price target is $82, while its potential upside is 13.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Century Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 72.9% respectively. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.9%. Competitively, 1.3% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.