Reviewing Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 0.00 2.92M 5.10 16.42 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 0.00 15.71M 0.45 9.19

Demonstrates Century Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. AmeriServ Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Century Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AmeriServ Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 3,465,052.81% 12.3% 0.7% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 377,517,181.72% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Century Bancorp Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 42.7%. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.