Reviewing Century Aluminum Company (CENX)’s and Its Rivals results

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is a company in the Aluminum industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Century Aluminum Company has 54.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.5% of Century Aluminum Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.92% of all Aluminum companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Century Aluminum Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Century Aluminum Company and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum Company N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Century Aluminum Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum Company 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.08

With average target price of $9, Century Aluminum Company has a potential upside of 64.53%. The potential upside of the peers is 31.83%. Given Century Aluminum Company’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum Company has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Century Aluminum Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Aluminum Company -8.17% 3.9% -9.22% -19.66% -44.35% -1.64% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Century Aluminum Company had bearish trend while Century Aluminum Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Century Aluminum Company has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Century Aluminum Company’s peers Current Ratio is 1.77 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Century Aluminum Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Aluminum Company’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Century Aluminum Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.95. Competitively, Century Aluminum Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.42 which is 41.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Century Aluminum Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Century Aluminum Company’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Century Aluminum Company.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.