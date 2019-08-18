Reviewing Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -11.64 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Centrus Energy Corp. and Vale S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Centrus Energy Corp. and Vale S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy Corp. has a beta of 4.1 and its 310.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vale S.A.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vale S.A. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Vale S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Centrus Energy Corp. and Vale S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively Vale S.A. has a consensus target price of $13.78, with potential upside of 26.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.2% of Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Centrus Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Vale S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.