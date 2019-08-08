Reviewing Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s results

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.16 N/A -11.64 0.00 Livent Corporation 10 2.64 N/A 0.76 8.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centrus Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centrus Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Centrus Energy Corp. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Livent Corporation has 3.5 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Livent Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Centrus Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Livent Corporation is $13, which is potential 67.74% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.08% of Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Centrus Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Livent Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. has 92.9% stronger performance while Livent Corporation has -53.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Livent Corporation beats Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.