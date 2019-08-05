Reviewing Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s and Its Competitors results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Centrus Energy Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35.00% -20.80% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Centrus Energy Corp. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Centrus Energy Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

The peers have a potential upside of 69.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Centrus Energy Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Centrus Energy Corp. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Centrus Energy Corp.’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Centrus Energy Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Centrus Energy Corp.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.1 shows that Centrus Energy Corp. is 310.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Centrus Energy Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Centrus Energy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Centrus Energy Corp.’s rivals beat Centrus Energy Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.