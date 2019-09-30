Reviewing Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.00 5.27M -11.64 0.00 Harsco Corporation 19 0.66 79.33M 1.49 15.73

In table 1 we can see Centrus Energy Corp. and Harsco Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 162,168,815.58% 35% -20.8% Harsco Corporation 424,678,800.86% 53.8% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy Corp.’s current beta is 4.1 and it happens to be 310.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Harsco Corporation’s beta is 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Centrus Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Harsco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Harsco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Centrus Energy Corp. and Harsco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Harsco Corporation has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 85.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares and 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares. About 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Harsco Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harsco Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Harsco Corporation beats Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.