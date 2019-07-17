Reviewing Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)’s and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s results

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.16 N/A -12.20 0.00 Ciner Resources LP 22 0.69 N/A 2.49 7.71

In table 1 we can see Centrus Energy Corp. and Ciner Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Centrus Energy Corp. and Ciner Resources LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 11% -5.7% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Centrus Energy Corp. has a 4.06 beta, while its volatility is 306.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ciner Resources LP’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Centrus Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Centrus Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Centrus Energy Corp. and Ciner Resources LP are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 9.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. -8.75% -0.32% -2.19% 41.63% -17.63% 85.21% Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Ciner Resources LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ciner Resources LP beats Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.