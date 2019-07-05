Reviewing Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC)’s and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s results

Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -2.42 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 20 2.10 N/A 0.01 1353.57

Table 1 highlights Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% -66.3% -18.5% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Under Armour Inc.’s potential upside is 3.52% and its average target price is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 67.89%. Insiders owned roughly 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.56% of Under Armour Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. 0.89% -21.61% 5.57% -41.81% 234.31% -0.58% Under Armour Inc. -4.29% -4.15% -4.68% -8.63% 13.75% 17.19%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -0.58% weaker performance while Under Armour Inc. has 17.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Under Armour Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centric Brands Inc.