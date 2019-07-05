Reviewing Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC)’s and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s results

Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centric Brands Inc.
|4
|0.18
|N/A
|-2.42
|0.00
|Under Armour Inc.
|20
|2.10
|N/A
|0.01
|1353.57
Table 1 highlights Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.3%
|-18.5%
|Under Armour Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Under Armour Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, Under Armour Inc.’s potential upside is 3.52% and its average target price is $23.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Centric Brands Inc. and Under Armour Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 67.89%. Insiders owned roughly 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.56% of Under Armour Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0.89%
|-21.61%
|5.57%
|-41.81%
|234.31%
|-0.58%
|Under Armour Inc.
|-4.29%
|-4.15%
|-4.68%
|-8.63%
|13.75%
|17.19%
For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -0.58% weaker performance while Under Armour Inc. has 17.19% stronger performance.
Summary
Under Armour Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centric Brands Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.