Reviewing Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC)’s and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s results

Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.14 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 38 0.91 N/A 3.59 9.92

In table 1 we can see Centric Brands Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Centric Brands Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Risk & Volatility

Centric Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.93 beta. Capri Holdings Limited’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Centric Brands Inc. Its rival Capri Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.5 respectively. Capri Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Centric Brands Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a 125.66% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc. shares. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Capri Holdings Limited.

Summary

Capri Holdings Limited beats on 9 of the 9 factors Centric Brands Inc.