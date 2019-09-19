Reviewing Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC)’s and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s results

Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centric Brands Inc.
|4
|0.10
|N/A
|-5.14
|0.00
|Capri Holdings Limited
|38
|0.91
|N/A
|3.59
|9.92
In table 1 we can see Centric Brands Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Centric Brands Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|24.4%
|10.5%
Risk & Volatility
Centric Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.93 beta. Capri Holdings Limited’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.
Liquidity
0.8 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Centric Brands Inc. Its rival Capri Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.5 respectively. Capri Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Centric Brands Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Centric Brands Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centric Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a 125.66% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc. shares. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centric Brands Inc.
|-1.46%
|-29.32%
|-16.92%
|-29.13%
|-50.09%
|-21.28%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|-3.05%
|2.15%
|-17.6%
|-17.04%
|-46.21%
|-6.14%
For the past year Centric Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Capri Holdings Limited.
Summary
Capri Holdings Limited beats on 9 of the 9 factors Centric Brands Inc.
