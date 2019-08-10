Reviewing Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.81 N/A -1.34 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.