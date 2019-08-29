Reviewing Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

Since Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 40.75 N/A -1.34 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.81 N/A 0.36 23.06

In table 1 we can see Central Securities Corp. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. About 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.