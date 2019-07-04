Reviewing Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 28 40.49 N/A -1.34 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.74 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.