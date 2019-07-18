Reviewing Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 39.96 N/A -1.34 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.72 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Central Securities Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central Securities Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 52%. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.