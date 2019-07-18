Reviewing Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s results

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|39.96
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.72
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Central Securities Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Central Securities Corp. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 52%. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.
