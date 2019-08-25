Reviewing Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.01
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.17
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 highlights Central Securities Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Central Securities Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 27.29% respectively. 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
