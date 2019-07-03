Reviewing Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s results

This is a contrast between Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72 Spark Energy Inc. 23 0.40 N/A 0.19 129.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Central Puerto S.A. and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Central Puerto S.A.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spark Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. About 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26% Spark Energy Inc. 0.46% 3.89% 5.57% 6.34% 7.78% 33.24%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. had bearish trend while Spark Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc. beats Central Puerto S.A. on 6 of the 7 factors.