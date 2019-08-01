Reviewing Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.29% of Central Puerto S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Central Puerto S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Central Puerto S.A. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. N/A 9 1.98 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Central Puerto S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Central Puerto S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Puerto S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. has weaker performance than Central Puerto S.A.’s competitors.

Dividends

Central Puerto S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Central Puerto S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.