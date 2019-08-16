Reviewing Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)’s and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s results

We are contrasting Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Central Puerto S.A. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue and earnings than Central Puerto S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Central Puerto S.A. is presently more affordable than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Central Puerto S.A. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Central Puerto S.A. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

Central Puerto S.A. has an average target price of $7.5, and a 82.48% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Puerto S.A. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are owned by institutional investors at 7.29% and 10.8% respectively. About 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Summary

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais beats Central Puerto S.A. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.