Reviewing Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)’s and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s results

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.82 N/A 2.05 14.39 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.46 N/A 2.85 8.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Plumas Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Plumas Bancorp has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Plumas Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has an average price target of $30, and a 3.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Plumas Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 22.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Plumas Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03% Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial Corp. beats Plumas Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.